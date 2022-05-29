Andy Robertson: “We Could Have Played a Bit Better, Especially Second Half”

Liverpool’s night ended in heartbreak in Paris as Real Madrid beat them 1-0 to win the Champions League. Left-back Andy Robertson spoke to BT Sport about what went wrong, on a night when Liverpool dominated possession, and put on a solid performance that was tainted only by the lack of goals.

“We had chances, we came up against an unbelievable goalie tonight, he pulled off some unbelievable saves”, he said.

Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois made nine key saves, and put in a Man of the Match performance, preventing Liverpool’s whopping 24 shots on goal from going into the net.

“But if we’re being honest as well, I think we could have played a bit better, especially second half”, Robertson added.

“I thought first half we played well, we were in control, we were the ones kind of pushing. Second half, we didn’t start great, they started getting a hold of the game a bit more. When you come up against an experienced team, they know how to win finals. Once they got their noses in front, they showed that.”

Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League trophy and have plenty of experience with game-managing high-pressure European finals. Vinicius Jr. scored Madrid’s only goal, which counted as 1 out of Madrid’s 4 shots on goal converted.

“We’re a pressing team, we try to press from the front and it’s worked so much for us this season, in all seasons and things like that”, said Robertson.

“We were trying to win the ball high up and obviously they’ve ended up breaking down and then we’ve been caught at the back post and next minute it’s in the back of your net. That’s football for you and you have to deal with that.

“Obviously it’s hard to get back into the game when you’re playing against a very experienced team in these finals and things like that, they know exactly how to see out a game. We had our chances but it just wasn’t meant to be.”