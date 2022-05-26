Elliott on Carvalho: “You Name It. He has it.”

Fabio Carvalho is coming to Liverpool, and Harvey Elliott sure seems excited. Speaking to This is Anfield, Harvey displayed some “I’m not gonna say too much but oh my god, I’m gonna gush now” type enthusiasm about the impending arrival of his former Fulham teammate.

“Fabio’s a great kid as well as a great player, so I don’t need to say too much on him. I’m sure he’ll show you very quickly why Liverpool have signed him. He’s a class player and I think he’ll bring that flair to this team, that sort of young power in a way. He’s one for the future, definitely. To be able to link up and reunite with him, and to hopefully play with him on the same pitch like the old days, it’ll be great. Hopefully, we can both show each other why we deserve to play with each other and to share the pitch with one another.”

When asked about Fabio’s quality, Harvey couldn’t have been more complimentary:

“Everything, to be honest. If he didn’t have everything, Liverpool wouldn’t have signed him. He has the work rate, he has the ability, the skill, shooting, dribbling. You name it, he has it. As I said, I’m sure he’ll show you very, very quickly why Liverpool have signed him. He’ll be a great asset to the team. I’m so excited to be able to see him again after a long three years I think it’s been now. I’ll make sure I look after him and get him involved quickly. Obviously, he’s got the Portuguese in him, so he can be close friends with Jots and many more. I’m sure he’ll be perfectly fine and I’ll make sure he fits right in this team.”

