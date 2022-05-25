Mohamed Salah on Liverpool Future: “I’m Staying Next Season for Sure”

For much of this past season, questions about the future of Mohamed Salah have been a constant in the background for Liverpool given the star forward’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023.

The player, though, says whatever happens the contract front and whatever might happen beyond next summer, he plans on being part of Jürgen Klopp’s side in 2022-23 as they push for more silverware.

“In my mind I don’t want focus on the contract at the moment,” Salah said ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid. “I’m staying next season for sure and let’s see after that.”

“I don’t want to be selfish, it’s about the team. It’s a really important week for us. I want to win the CL again. I want to see Hendo with the trophy again in his hands and then hopefully he gives it to me!”

As far as statements go, it’s hard to get much clearer: Salah isn’t going anywhere this summer. Still, that doesn’t answer whether he’ll be signing a new deal or intends to run down his current contract.

That, though, is a question for after the final—something manager Jürgen Klopp touched on when asked about the future of some of his key players, including Salah, whose deals are winding down.

“We’re in talks with all the players,” Klopp noted. “It’s just not the time to talk about it. Sometimes a player has an idea, the club has another, and we work together. We’ve known each other for ages.”