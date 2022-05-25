Fabinho and Gomez Return to Training Ahead of Champions League Final

With the Champions League final now just three days away, Liverpool fans got some good news on the injury front today with midfielder Fabinho and centre half Joe Gomez seen taking part in full training with their teammates ahead of the match.

It’s especially good news in the case of Fabinho, one of the first names on manager Jürgen Klopp’s teamsheet, who suffered a minor hamstring strain in the first half against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14th and was expected to miss close to two weeks.

That timeline meant that a return in time for the Champions League final was always the most optimistic possibility—and that the player is back training with his teammates with three days to spare suggests he has a good chance of meeting it.

Gomez picked up his injury, a minor ankle strain, against Southampton three days after Fabinho’s injury in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Thiago has yet to return to training, though he is doing individual gym sessions and the club remain hopeful he will be fit.