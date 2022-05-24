Xabi Alonso Looking Forward to Clash Between Former Clubs Liverpool and Madrid

After five seasons as the deep lying playmaker in Liverpool’s midfield, Xabi Alonso headed to Spain and played five seasons as a key man for Real Madrid.

Alonso won one Champions League and four total trophies with Liverpool. He then won one Champions League and four total trophies with Madrid. Now, he will be watching on as his two former clubs battle each other in the final.

“I am kind of in the middle with both teams,” Alonso told BT Sport when asked about his rooting interests ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final from Paris. “So I win whatever happens.

“Both are great teams. Both are deserving. I will feel for one to not win it, but whatever happens Madrid and Liverpool will win more in the future. So we will see, but it’s the Champions League final so let’s just enjoy it.”

Pressed on who he sees as the favourites, Alonso refused to pick a side, talking instead of his admiration for Liverpool’s mentality in recent seasons but warning that they won’t be the only ones in the final who’ve proven themselves to be mentality monsters.

“I love when Jurgen says they are ‘mentality monsters’ because what they are doing is not easy,” he added. “It’s what they have been doing for the last few years and they have that mentality.

“But the final is a big one and when you need to show that mentality. Because Madrid, they are [also] mentality monsters. So a big, big clash that we are going to enjoy.”