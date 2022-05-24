Joe Gomez Reportedly Expected to Sign New Liverpool Deal

It wasn’t all that long ago that Joe Gomez was first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence while the Reds were engaged in a 90-plus point campaign. This past season, though, the 25-year-old fell to fourth on the depth chart.

The arrival of Ibrahima Konaté and a run of fitness for Joël Matip combined with Gomez’ own injury issues meant the English centre half didn’t see much action, and that in turn led to rumours he would move on in the summer with Aston Villa the most commonly proposed destination.

Over the past few days, though, the story has shifted. Now, it appears as though Gomez’ future might still be at Anfield. This week, The Telegraph have reported that from the Aston Villa end there is now a belief the player won’t be available.

There have also been suggestions in The Liverpool Echo that a new contract for the player is now expected. His current deal runs through the summer of 2024. If an extension is agreed in the coming weeks, it will signal that the Reds will head into the 2022-23 season with an unchanged centre half depth chart.

For the club and fans, given that arguably gives them the best centre half depth in all of football it’s hard to complain, so if Gomez is content with staying and fighting for minutes we’re going to consider it cause for celebration.