Andy Robertson “Gutted” But Determined

Liverpool lost out on the Premier League trophy this season by a mere point, stopping them from completing the fabled quadruple. And while Andy Robertson admits that he’s ‘gutted’ at the near-miss that went down to the last few minutes of the season, things aren’t all negative.

“But the second feeling I have is that I am extremely proud to be part of this club, extremely proud to be part of that changing room because the way the lads went about their business this season is special and obviously it’s not done yet. We’ve got one huge game left. But to be fighting on all fronts, for every single game to be meaningful, that’s special, you know,” Robertson said following the Wolves game.

The phrase “every game is a final” is a slogan often bandied about in press conferences and post-match interviews, but rarely has it been more literal than for Liverpool this spring. They knew that one slip-up in any game would cost them a trophy. Indeed, the draw against Spurs is what ultimately prevented them from taking home another league title.

However, the finals aren’t over yet. Arguably the biggest one still faces them on Saturday when they take on Real Madrid to become champions of Europe.

About that game, Robertson said, “Four days’ lead into a massive game, try to make it number seven, try to win this trophy seven times with an incredible bunch of boys, with an incredible fanbase. Go to Paris full of confidence and try to win that trophy because that would be a special season. We’ve got a chance to do it, we’re good enough to do it. We need to perform probably better than we did today but we’ll be ready.”

Real Madrid is a formidable opponent, which Liverpool found out the hard way in 2018. They’ll be looking for a bit of revenge for the heartbreak bestowed on them that night, as well as a third and final trophy to add to their case this season.