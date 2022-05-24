Milner on Liverpool’s Fierce Title Challenge: ‘It’s What the Club Stands For’

‘Close but no cigar’ is what my mother says about situations like these. I have absolutely no idea what this colloquialism means and I doubt that she does either. But regardless, on Sunday, Liverpool came close but no cigar in their quest to usurp the Premier League title holders Manchester City.

Though they came from behind to earn all three points against Wolves, Manchester City did the same in their game against Aston Villa, which rendered the Reds’ heroics useless. Still, both domestic cups, a point behind in the title race, and a spot in the Champions League final is a unique position.

The team will play 64 games this season. They’ve gone through to the end of every competition they’ve been a part of, and that kind of consistency over nine months is the sign of an exceptional team.

Vice-captain James Milner, when asked about the team’s incredible performances this season, said, “It’s what’s been instilled by the manager, it’s what the club stands for, it’s what’s expected every time you put on that Liverpool shirt.”

The players only have a week to bounce back from this disappointment before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Milner conceded, “It’s important we recover first, obviously emotionally, mentally and physically. But no matter how tired you are, if you can’t get yourself up for one more, for a Champions League final, then you’re going to struggle anyway.”

While the quadruple is officially off the table this season, a cup treble winning campaign is still very much in play. If there’s any team who could still put in a huge performance even on game 64, it’s this Liverpool team.