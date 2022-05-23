Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara Not Ruled Out for Champions League Final

When Thiago Alcantara limped off shortly before halftime against Wolves on Sunday due to an ankle injury, the assumption was that the star veteran midfielder’s season was over given Liverpool’s final game of the year was set for the following weekend.

However, multiple reports today from the likes of Paul Joyce in The Times and Richard Jolly in The Independent suggest that might not be the case as the Spanish international has now undergone scans with the results showing no significant damage.

Being ready to face Real Madrid in a Champions League final in five days remains hopeful bordering on fanciful, even if the only damage suffered was bruising, but there at least appears a possibility of that today that was hard to imagine yesterday.

In other injury news, fellow injured midfielder Fabinho Tavares hasn’t yet returned to training but the Brazilian is believed to be close as he targets being fit enough to start and anchor the Reds’ midfield as the look to secure their seventh European cup.