Thiago and Divock Origi Injury Doubts For the Champions League Final

While Liverpool won the match against Wolves on Sunday, they ended up losing out on the Premier League title. They also may have lost one of their key players for the Champions League final.

Thiago Alcantara pulled up after playing a crossfield ball just before halftime against Wolves. He immediately walked off the field and down the tunnel to the locker room. He was replaced in the second half by James Milner.

After the match, manager Jürgen Klopp did not have great news about the injury.

“Not good, but I can’t say more. He was outside with the families, had his little girl on his shoulders, so he could walk, that’s obviously a good sign. All the rest we will see from tomorrow.”

“It’s the lower part of the body. I know it, but actually don’t want to talk now about it. We will see. Give us a chance to have the scan; it makes the news not better or worse. We want to wait until we know more about it and then you will get the information as well.”

Thiago would be a massive loss for Liverpool. The midfielder has been excellent over the course of the last few months, controlling the tempo of games and helping to unlock defenses with his passing.

Liverpool will also be without the services of Divock Origi in Paris. He suffered a muscle injury in the last training session ahead of the Wolves match.

“Div is definitely out for the final because he [got] injured in the last second of the last session yesterday. He got a muscle injury, so five days will not be enough for him.”

As for the other injury worries, all seem to be on track to be able to feature against Real Madrid. Mohamed Salah came off the bench against Wolves, while Virgil van Dijk was available on the bench. Fabinho is expected to start training with the team this weeke ahead of the final.

“Apart from that, I think all have a chance - and hopefully Thiago as well - and then we will prepare.”