Trent Alexander Arnold Wants to Beat Mohamed Salah On Sunday

Sunday’s final match of the season sees Liverpool welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield. The match is a must win for the team, but even then, a Premier League title is out of their hands and dependent on the unlikely event that Manchester City loses points in the own game.

But that’s not the only title that has come down to the last game. The race for individual league honors is still hot, and there are two people who will benefit from Mohamed Salah likely sitting out this game.

Son Heung-Min is one goal behind Salah for the Golden Boot. Salah has 22 goals while Son has 21 going into tomorrow’s games.

Additionally, he’s also leading the league in assists, with 13 to his name. Right behind him, and having played three less matches, is his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. He’ll be less pleased to have their top goalscorer on the sidelines, but he admitted rather cheekily that he’ll be looking to grab another assist or two against Wolves to take the crown.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t!” Alexander-Arnold answered when asked about the assist battle. “Yeah, it is. I don’t know how he feels about it but I’d like to maybe just get one and we’d be able to share the trophy. It would be a good moment for us. We’ve worked hard together. Our relationship has really grown this season, the understanding we’ve had on the pitch and off the pitch, we’ve become a lot closer. Hopefully he wins his Golden Boot, and then I think it’s kind of now just between me and him for the top assists. We’ll see what happens.”

Don’t count out teammate Andy Robertson, who is sitting joint third place with 10 assists at the moment. Could he grab a hat trick of assists on Sunday? Sure, why not? Either way, it says something about Liverpool’s effective teamwork that three of their players are leading the league in assists.

It will be fascinating to see how everything plays out tomorrow. In addition to the league title race, Spurs and Arsenal will be fighting to make it into the top four. Down at the bottom, Burnley and Leeds United will be battling for survival and to avoid the relegation zone. Overall, plenty of storylines to keep everyone interested when the games kick off.