Firmino Remains Out for Liverpool, Villarreal Receive Fitness Boost.

Roberto Firmino’s injury issues continue to linger, with the Liverpool striker not included in the 25-man squad to face Villarreal on Tuesday night. This comes after the forward has missed a number of games in recent weeks—with the hope always that he would return for the next one.

However, while Firmino remians out, Divock Origi is back and expected to travel with the squad, which barring any late revelations will give manager Jürgen Klopp an almost entirely fit squad—or an entirely fit squad bar Firmino—to choose from Tuesday night Estadio de la Cerámica.

As for Villarreal, with Gerard Moreno back in training their biggest injury miss from the first match looks to be trending in the right direction, though whether the Yellow Submarine’s important forward will be able to start or will be limited to a spot on the bench for them remains a question.

Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin, who picked up minor injuries last week, are also in training for Villarreal. However, Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremy Pino missed training and are doubtful. Long-term injury absentee Alberto Moreno is of now the only player certain to miss Tuesday’s match.