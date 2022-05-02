Klopp Discusses the Rest of the Season

Liverpool are neck-and-neck with Manchester City in the title race, have a foot in the Champions League final, and are two weeks away from meeting Chelsea in yet another cup final. So it follows that most Reds (there’s always at least one) are happy Reds, but for the boss, it’s less about winning trophies than it is about the journey this team are on.

“[I’m] very excited [about the rest of the season], but not because [of] the prospect of winning something because I never understood that,” Klopp told the club’s website this weekend. “It’s like, say we are five points ahead in the league, for example, and then you have four games to play and nearly all the time people ask you, ‘Now it’s here... looking forward to...’ No, no, no, you are just concerned about winning the next game.”

Klopp has said that he’s only interested in looking a few days ahead (in this case, to the return Champions League semi-final leg) and he’s still maintaining that stance:

“If somebody tells you it’s done then you can think about all the rest, so I am not smart enough to try two things at the same time. When we finished the game, our analyst was in the dressing room and I asked him how Villarreal is playing because they play now as well - they were 2-1 down, made a few changes line-up-wise - so that’s our life.”

“We are excited, I love this football team and we go into the next [game] and try to be as good as somehow possible, but that’s it pretty much,” Klopp added. “It’s a good situation, but for us the number of games we still have to play is a lot; with or without the Champions League final it’s a lot, so we better win everything because otherwise it could be tricky.”