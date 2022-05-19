Liverpool Confirm Victory Parade for League Cup, FA Cup, and FA Women’s Championship

Whatever happens in the final week of the Premier League season, with Liverpool heading in a point behind leaders Manchester City, and then in the Champions League final in Paris a week later when the Reds take on Real Madrid, 2021-22 has been a season to celebrate.

Jürgen Klopp and his players have already won the League Cup and the FA Cup, and having made it to the final week still in the title race and then in the Champions League final they’re closer than anyone has ever been to becoming the first English side to win a quadruple.

There’s also Liverpool FC Women, winning promotion back to the top flight at the second time of asking this year, who have had a season worth celebrating. And as a result, there will be a parade. Regardless what happens over the next two weeks, there will be a parade.

The club have confirmed that on Sunday, May 29th—the day after they take on Real Madrid in Paris and one week after the final round of the Premier League—there will be a parade at 4PM in Liverpool following the same route as 2019’s Champions League victory parade.

“We’re delighted that we can now confirm the club will definitely parade around the city on May 29,” read a statement today released by Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson. “And I’m pleased we will be celebrating the achievements of both the men and women’s teams.

“Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud, and we will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve.”