Joe Gomez Given Positive Injury Update

Some players can seem at times as though they get no luck with injuries. As though it’s inevitable that as soon as they return and start earning minutes or rediscovering their form there will be a new blow, a new setback.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez seems very much one of those players, now 24 years of age and having gone from a nailed on starter to fourth choice on the depth chart largely as a result of a string of injuries both major and minor.

His latest came against Southampton, with Gomez given a chance due to the FA Cup final on the weekend running 120 minutes and a need for rotation only for the player to be forced off just before the half with an ankle injury.

However, today brings with it at least a sliver of positive news, with scans on Gomez’ ankle coming back negative and word from club-connected journalists suggesting the player should be back in action within the week.

That’s a timeline that means Gomez would miss the league finale against Wolves but be available for the Champions League final against Real Madrid the following weekend. As far as things go, then, it’s very good news.