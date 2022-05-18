Joël Matip Says Liverpool Must Keep Their Focus On Wolves

On Sunday, for Liverpool to have a chance at winning the 2021-22 Premier League title, they will need help. They will need Manchester City to drop points when they take on Aston Villa in their final game of the season.

Liverpool, though, can’t worry about that. They have their own game of football to worry about, a game they need to win, and if they can’t allow themselves to be distracted by what’s happening in the City match.

“We can only look at our game,” said centre half Joël Matip, fresh off his game winning goal against Southampton on Tuesday when the Reds emerged 2-1 victors to narrow the gap to City to one with a single game to play.

“It will be tough enough to play against Wolves and our full concentration is on Wolves. That’s the only thing we can change and if our head is somewhere else that would make it even more of a tough challenge.”

Wolves are set to finish the season somewhere between eighth and tenth. The European places are out of reach, and the fringes of the top half are guaranteed, leaving little to compete for on the final day bar pride.

The situation is similar for City’s opponents Villa, who will finish 11th to 14th regardless how the final matchweek of the season plays out. The presence of Steven Gerrard in the manager dugout, though, adds a wrinkle.

Still, at the end of the day there’s a reason City are favourites, but no matter what happens this will go down as a remarkable season for the Reds with two trophies secured and a Champions League final still to come.