Klopp Talk: Southampton Win “1000 Percent the Boys’ Responsibility”

There is no team in the world that would breathe a sigh of relief after going one goal up against this Liverpool team. Time and again, they’ve fallen behind only to claw their way back and pick up all four points.

It was Southampton who learned that lesson on Tuesday. Nathan Redmond scored the first goal of the game against a much-changed Liverpool team, but that would prove to be Southampton’s last. Liverpool, on the other hand, equalized in the first half and then won the game in the second, keeping the must-win pressure on Manchester City going into Sunday’s final matches.

“I think [it was] an incredible performance as well, making nine changes,” Jürgen Klopp said after the game. “If it wouldn’t have worked out it would have been 1000 per cent my responsibility. Now, it worked out and it’s 1000 per cent the boys’ responsibility because I can ask for a lot, [but] the boys have to do it. I thought they did exceptionally well.”

On what he though about the final matches and the final chapter in the title race, he said, “We have to first win our game, it’s not like we talk about Wolves as if they would not be there. That’s difficult enough. Imagine that. We go there and have one ear in Manchester, it’s not too far away, and then Wolves... Jimenez, bam. Hwang, whatever, heading the balls in.”

Klopp’s message is clear: he wants the players to stay focused on the work they have to do and to let the chips fall where they may.

Whatever happens on Sunday, Liverpool’s season won’t be over yet. They’ll still have another chance for a trophy when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final, to hopefully get some pay back for their heartbreaking loss back in 2018.