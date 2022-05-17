Jürgen Klopp Says “Pressure Off” Liverpool Following FA Cup Triumph

Before the weekend, Liverpool remained in the running for three trophies while having won the League Cup already. They also were in a situation where they could have ended the season with just that one League Cup trophy.

On one hand, the allure of multiple pieces of silverware and a chance to go down in history. On the other, the possibility of winning only England’s second cup. Now, though, with the FA Cup also secured, some of the pressure is off.

“It feels much better that we won already two, to be honest,” Jürgen Klopp noted. “And the FA Cup is obviously a massive competition and winning it felt really big, absolutely big. So, it just takes pressure off the whole thing.

“That’s what makes it more enjoyable. Now we just have to go through it. If we would have lost the final, the negative scenario that we will not become champions and in a few weeks that it all depends on one game if it’s a success.”

Liverpool now look forward to a season finale against Real Madrid in Paris and with it a chance to win a cup treble—one that would better their 2001 treble when they managed to win the League Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Cup.

Before then, though, there are two more league games and the slim chance of a historic twentieth league title, a long-shot but not an impossibility after leaders Manchester City dropped points to West Ham over the weekend.

“Now we have a little bit of what we wanted to win and a chance for others,” the Liverpool manager added of the chances to come for his Reds. “So now we can play football and now obviously two massive games.”