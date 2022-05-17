Thiago On Tuesday’s ‘Final’ Against Southampton

If you’re like me, you may be wondering how on Earth the Liverpool players could withstand the stress of playing so many games in a row under such high pressure. Tuesday’s game against Southampton is no different.

It’s highly unlikely that Liverpool can overcome Manchester City to pip the league title at this point, but then again, Liverpool have been swimming upstream this whole season, and it hasn’t stopped them yet. They have two more matches, and they need to win them both and then hope for a slip up from City in their final game in order to have a chance.

But first things first: Southampton. The rescheduled match will take place at St Mary’s Stadium, and Thiago Alcantara knows how important it is to win it.

“We have another final tomorrow,” he said. “And if we do our stuff tomorrow, we have another final on Sunday. That’s it for us. It’s game by game, all the players be available for the manager and it’s about finals now.”

On dealing with the expectations, Thiago revealed his strategy: “What I’ve learned with all those years is the hate of losing is the worst feeling we can have, so you have to avoid that feeling.

“You don’t play to lose but when you have the focus that you have to score goals, the win comes. You are just saying, ‘In the game I have to dominate them and I have to score all the goals that are possible for our team’ and then comes a win.”

A win on Tuesday will put them once again one point behind Manchester City, a place they’ve lived on and off for nearly half a season now. That means that on the final match day this Sunday, should the Reds prevail, both teams will be playing for their lives.