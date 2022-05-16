Liverpool’s Robertson Says “Adrenaline Will Get Us Through” Final Weeks

Having had their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea go 120 minutes and penalties on the weekend, Liverpool now face a quick turnaround before they’re back in Premier League action to make up their game in hand as the season winds down.

Injuries to Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk further complicate matters, but left back Andy Robertson thinks that as long as they can get through Tuesday’s game against Southampton unscathed the situation should be manageable.

“We play on Tuesday, which is a tight turnaround, then we have a while until we play on Sunday,” Robertson said. “From there we’ve got Sunday to Saturday. Get through Tuesday without more casualties then I think we’ve got enough time.

“So I think we’ll be fine. I’m hoping [Salah and Van Dijk] are okay. It doesn’t seem too serious but obviously we lost Fabinho in the week, so we hope he’ll be back and then obviously we hope there’ll be no more and no more big players out.”

While none of the trio are expected to start against Southampton, Salah and Van Dijk were subbed off for precautionary reasons and a spot on the bench isn’t out of the question—and both are likely to start the final league game against Wolves.

There’s less certainty surrounding Fabinho, who was originally reported to be targeting a return in time for the Champions League final and on whom there have since beeen no new updates on whether that timeline might have changed.

“I am sure we’ll be ready for the Champions League final,” added Robertson as he looked ahead to the final two weeks of the 2021-22 season. “The adrenaline will get us through and we’re all looking forward to the occasion already.”