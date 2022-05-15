Trent Alexander-Arnold on Winning it All: “It’s Something That I’ve Dreamed Of”

Adding the FA Cup to his laurels meant that Trent Alexander-Arnold has won every trophy he can possibly win in club football, and all at the green age of 23.

And it all seems “unreal” to him, as he mentioned in a post-match interview.

“I was sat there today and last night thinking this is the only one I’ve got left now to complete the set and to do it is an amazing feeling”, he said.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed of and it’s something that not many players can say they have done, so to be able to do it with this amazing club and this amazing team is a special feeling for me.”

He acknowledged that Chelsea is always a tough opponent for Liverpool, and it went down to the wire yesterday.

“That’s four draws now [this season], it’s rare, so it’s hard to beat them but we were resilient and we’ve got the job done when it matters”, he said.

Trent’s coolly taken penalty was one among Liverpool’s successful shots, with only Sadio Mane’s shot being saved by Chelsea’s Mendy.

“They are tense but you get up there, you are focused, you know which way you are going to go and you commit to it”, he explained, describing the moment before taking the penalty.

“That’s all you can really do, to be honest, and try to hit the ball well. It’s easy to over-complicate things but you are 12 yards out, just strike the ball well and you’ve got a decent chance of scoring, so I think that’s what I did today.”