Virgil Van Dijk On His Injury and the FA Cup Win

Virgil Van Dijk was subbed off in the 91st minute of Liverpool’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley stadium. He made way for Joel Matip, and the Reds went on to win the game and the trophy on penalties.

The injury is hopefully minor, and Van Dijk explained what happened in a post-match interview. “We’re going to check it out. I felt [it] in the first half when I did a sprint in the channel. I played 20 minutes, or something like that, with a little twinge behind the knee”, he said.

“I played on but, in the end, I can’t risk it for the team and I need to trust Joel [Matip]. Hopefully it will be fine.”

Preserving his fitness is key for the upcoming Champions League final and remaining two Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp did not seem too concerned while providing an update on Virgil and Mohamed Salah’s injuries.

“Obviously I spoke to both already after the game, both are really OK. All that we know is it’s not a big thing, we really came through”, he said.

Virgil was in the thick of the Reds’ FA Cup celebrations however, enjoying the well-earned victory.

What a time to be a Red! pic.twitter.com/Puy8DKoVg5 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 14, 2022

“Obviously [it’s] another trophy – a trophy we didn’t win as a group yet. It’s been too long, in my opinion, that the club won this trophy. It was a tough game for both sides. Luckily, we came out on the right one”, he added.