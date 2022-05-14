Jürgen Klopp On “Absolutely Incredible” FA Cup Triumph and Injuries

For the first time under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have lifted the FA Cup. It’s their first FA Cup victory in 16 years, the eighth in the history of the club. And it’s their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup.

“This is again a trophy for the whole club,” Klopp said. “Of course for the team, but for the whole club. We saw before the game what it means because our hotel is pretty central, we saw them all partying since this morning.

“When we came into the stadium and looked at all of the faces, like when we came to the bus, and we could see what it means to the people. Then on the pitch with the performance you saw what it means to the players.

“That we could make it is absolutely out of this world, it’s unbelievable, it’s massive, it’s game number 60 or whatever in a very, very intense season, and putting out a performance like this is absolutely incredible.”

With a Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris still to come as well as a tight league race with Manchester City three points ahead with two games to play, it might not be their last celebration this season.

Even if this is it for 2021-22, though, this will go down as one of the greatest Liverpool sides in the club’s history—and to even still be able to talk about a potential triple or quadruple on May 14th should be reason to celebrate.

Plus, when it comes to the next three games, two in the league and that European final, Klopp is feeling positive about Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both being fit and ready despite coming off here due to injury.

“That we won now both domestic cups is special,” he added. “That Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player ever in this incredible history of the Premier League who won all six major trophies, at 23, the youngest.

“So many special stories. Jordan Henderson obviously. James Milner, at a quite advanced age having such an impact on a football team. Let me say, we had to change Mo early, which was not cool. It was my decision.

“It was pretty cautionary. Mo said, ‘I feel something, I can carry on.’ I said, ‘No.’ It rarely gets better during a game. Then Virg stands with me and says, ‘I feel something but it’s fine I think.’ We make a decision together.

“It was clear when we didn’t make it in 90 he has to go. Then you bring Diogo Jota and Joel Matip in, that’s the best situation I’ve ever been in as a coach. That’s absolutely outstanding, that’s why we had the chance.”