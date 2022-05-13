Virgil Van Dijk on FA Cup: “We Want to Win a Cup, Win This Cup in Particular”

Liverpool have the opportunity to pick up their second piece of silverware this weekend when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. And Virgil Van Dijk, pointed out that it’s the only trophy that the current squad are yet to win together as a group.

“Obviously we didn’t achieve enough over the last couple of years to be close to the final, unfortunately, for different reasons. But now we are in the final and we want to make it a special one”, he said.

“We know how tough it’s going to be, we’ve seen already in the Carabao Cup final. We’ll see. We’ll go there and hopefully [have] a fantastic day out again.”

Chelsea have put up a spirited fight against Liverpool in recent meetings, and Virgil acknowledged their tremendous individual qualities.

“They have different ways to play against you, attack you and create dangerous moments. They have different moments they are also very good at; quality in midfield, up front, behind. They are a complete team.”

But despite the challenge, he is clear that Liverpool are up for it.

“For us as players, we want to win a cup, win this cup in particular. We’ll just go there and perform and hopefully be the better side, and on the winning side especially.

“The feeling that you get after you win something is an incredible feeling and you want to get that feeling after every season, or in the Carabao Cup a little bit earlier. You want rewards from a good season. So far this season we’re still in everything and we’ll see what it brings.”