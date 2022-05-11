Fabinho Ruled Out Until at Least Champions League Final

When key Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho had to be withdrawn after just thirty minutes with an apparent hamstring issue, the hope was that the move was largely precautionary for the 28-year-old.

It appears today that while his injury is not serious, it’s more serious than hoped, and according to reports Fabinho is set to miss at least the next two weeks—including the FA Cup final and final two Premier League games.

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce there’s a chance Fabinho will be fit in time for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on the 28th of the month, but if he is that will represent a best case scenario.

It’s a significant blow for the Reds and manager Jürgen Klopp, who said after the game that Fabinho had not been showing signs of exhaustion and did not appear in need or rest and rotation ahead of Tuesday night’s match.

In his absence, it seems likeliest that Jordan Henderson will drop into the holding midfield role with Thiago remaining first choice as the left-sided eight—and leaving one midfield position very much up for grabs.