Jordan Henderson Says Liverpool Deserved Three-Point “Reward” Tuesday

By the end of the 2021-22 season, no English club will ever have played as many games in one campaign as Liverpool, who will have completed a full 38 game league slate and played in the finals of the League Cup, FA Cup, and Champions League.

In that kind of a run there will be games when players are tired. Games when they struggle to find their best form. But to play that many games, and to still have a chance—albeit slim—at a quadruple means finding a way to almost always get the result.

“That’s football and there’s going to be ups and downs,” reflected Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following Tuesday’s at times difficult 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. “You’ve got to react in the right way. I felt as though we certainly did that tonight.

“It’s not easy to win games, especially in the Premier League, and I think the boys have been incredible over a long period of time, stayed together in important moments within the games, and you get your rewards in the end, which we did tonight.”

After dropping two points in a draw against Tottenham over the weekend, Liverpool knew nothing short of victory would keep their hopes of catching leaders Manchester City alive after City stretched their advantage from one to three points.

Now, all Henderson and Liverpool can hope for is that City lose one of their final three matches—but even if their title rivals don’t, the Reds have an FA Cup final on Saturday and then a Champions League final in a few weeks to prepare for.

“Keep pushing, keep going, and try to win as many games as possible,” Liverpool’s captain added. “We’ve got to recover now as we’ve got another big game at the weekend against a very good side, so the games are coming thick and fast.

“The more it goes on, the more important they are and intense they are. We are using all the squad and I thought the boys that came in tonight were brilliant. Let’s prepare now for a big game on Saturday.”