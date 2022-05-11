Liverpool Focused on FA Cup Final, Not Manchester City

On Tuesday, an at times visibly tired Liverpool side overcame a stubborn Aston Villa to capture all three points and keep Manchester City at least theoretically within reach in the Premier League title race.

Next up, City are set to take on Wolverhampton. And after that, both teams will have just two league games remaining. But Jürgen Klopp says City’s match on Wednesday isn’t the focus for him or his players.

“We don’t waste energy to think hopefully they lose or whatever,” Klopp noted. “No, we just know we have to win, that didn’t change at all. Now we have to recover, really recover and then to play the FA Cup final.

“Obviously no mercy anywhere. We caused this situation ourselves by qualifying for all finals, which is absolutely massive, and now we play an incredibly big game and now we’ll prepare that with the boys.”

Liverpool play Chelsea in the FA Cup final Saturday before facing Southampton in the league Tuesday and then the EPL finale on May 22nd against Wolves. Then, the Champions League final is on the 28th.

After Wolves, Man City play West Ham in the league and then Aston Villa on the final day of the league season. For Liverpool to even have a chance at the title, City have to lose at least one of the three games.