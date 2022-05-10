Kostas Tsimikas Wants to See Liverpool Bounce Back Against Aston Villa

Saturday’s draw against Tottenham was disappointing for Liverpool given that it resulted in a one point disadvantage in the title race stretching to three by the end of the weekend, but there’s no time for players or fans to dwell on that result.

The Reds will need to bounce back quickly and be at their best for Aston Villa, with the mid-table side welcoming Liverpool to Birmingham for mid-week Premier League action as the 2021-22 season rushes quickly towards its conclusion.

“It was a very tough game,” said left back Kostas Tsimikas, reflecting on the weekend’s result and today’s necessary reaction . “It was not enough. It was not what we wanted from the start, but we have to get that point and go again.

“This situation, we are into every competition. We’re looking forward for the next game, we want to bounce back. This is what we can do, be ready. The league didn’t finish yet. I believe we have chance to win the league, so we go for it.”

Manchester City play their next game on Wednesday, against Wolverhampton. They then face West Ham on the weekend, and Aston Villa in their final game of the season. They will be favoured to win every match—and quite heavily so.

The only thing the Reds can do is to win and put a little added pressure on them. They’ll also be looking forward to an FA Cup final against Chelsea on the weekend and then a Champions League final in a few weeks against Real Madrid.

“I’m very proud for this team, all the work we did since the start of the season,” Tsimikas added. “We set all our goals to win all the trophies and are so close. We won the Carabao Cup, we’re in the final in the FA Cup, the Champions League.

“And we are second in the league. I’m looking forward. It was a very, very good season so far and we will go for it. We want to win as many as possible. All the boys, we work hard for that to achieve our goals.”