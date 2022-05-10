Roberto Firmino Nears Fitness

The Reds have been without the service of Roberto Firmino since he injured his foot. In his place were the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. The wait for his return should be coming to an end soon.

Firmino participated in full training over the weekend, as the Reds prepared for their game against Spurs. Klopp was pleased with Firmino’s recovery and eager to see if he will be 100% ready to play when the Reds visit Villa Park on Tuesday.

“Bobby now trained before the last game [for] two days. We don’t train a lot so he always has to do more, that is what he is still doing,” Klopp said.

“So, [a] decision for tomorrow. He gets closer and closer and closer. Hopefully he can be involved.”

Aside from this league match, Liverpool also have two cup finals to play between now and the end of the season. Firmino has the skill to be extremely valuable to he team winning. With no new injuries on the team, Liverpool could be lucky enough to take on these huge upcoming challenges with a fully fit and healthy squad.