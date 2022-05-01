James Milner on Jurgen Klopp’s Extension: “Fantastic News For the Club”

James Milner won the Man of the Match award in Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United. Despite the tough fixture schedule, the squad put in a determined performance, and Milner acknowledged their mental strength.

“[It’s] credit to the boys [and] how hard they train when they’re not playing the games and the work that we do with the fitness guys and the physios”, he said.

“To be fighting on all fronts at this stage of the season, [playing] every three days and putting the energy and levels of performances the boys are putting in, it is credit to the full squad.

“You need every single player and it’s credit to the attitude of the boys as well because it’s not always easy when you are not playing.”

Liverpool faced a tough opponent in Newcastle United, and Milner believed that ending with a win and a clean sheet was a positive result, despite them not being in control for certain spells in the game.

“I thought we played well in the most part, I think we could have controlled it slightly better at times. But I think against a team like that who have different ways of hurting you, [are] flying high and confident, we were never going to control it for 90 minutes.

“So there’s things we can work on but it was about obviously the three points and a massive clean sheet again.”

And the news of Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension was received with delight and pride.

“It’s been amazing to be here and to see the work he has done, and Pep and the other staff as well, so it’s fantastic news for the club and hopefully we can keep putting trophies on the board”, said Milner.