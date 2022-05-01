Andy Robertson: ”We Worked Really Hard”

“We worked really hard”, said Andy Robertson in an interview with BT Sport after Liverpool’s win against Newcastle United.

“Newcastle are in fantastic shape, they’re in the top 10 now so we knew it was going to be difficult. They’ve made their home form count and luckily we got the goal and then I don’t think they had too many chances, to be fair. We had a couple to try to kill the game off but all games are a wee bit nervy at this time of the season and we’re just delighted with the three points.”

Newcastle started the game strong, but Liverpool got the first goal, which helped boost their morale and momentum.

“The first goal is always crucial, we managed to get it, and then I think we controlled it a bit better after that”, said Robertson.

He also praised the Reds’ defensive performance, in particular that of Joe Gomez.

“They [Newcastle] didn’t have many chances from what I remember. They obviously had the ball in the back of the net from an offside but I thought the two centre-backs... I thought Joe Gomez was different class at right-back as well.”

Liverpool play Villareal next in the Champions League midweek for the second leg of the semi-final.