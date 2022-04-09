Jordan Henderson’s Message For His Teammates Heading Into Manchester City Clash

We are getting closer to the biggest Premier League match of the season as Liverpool prepare to travel to Manchester on Sunday. The top of the table clash between the Reds and Manchester City may not be the ultimate decider of the table, but whoever wins will undoubtably have the edge.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been in incredible form. They’ve both come off of midweek Champions League quarter-final first leg victories. They both must be feeling the pressure of the occasion.

Asked about any words of encouragement he plans to pass along to his teammates, captain Jordan Henderson kept it simple.

“There’s times to say things, but, to be honest, I look around and I’ve got full confidence in the team and the players I play with,” he told the official site.

“I fully trust them 100 per cent, I know that we’ll have each other’s back when we get out there and we’ll give it absolutely everything. That’s all you can ask for really.”

Most importantly, Henderson wants them to leave the game with no regrets.

“It’ll be a big game, a tough game, but we just want to go out and make sure we’re ourselves and perform to the levels we’re capable of. If we do that then we can have no regrets.”

This isn’t the last time the Reds will face their top of the table rivals. Next week, they’ll meet at Wembley to battle it out in the FA Cup semi-final. And if the universe goes full chaos, they might even see each other again in the Champions League final.