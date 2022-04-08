James Milner is Rooting for Jurgen Klopp to Win More Trophies at Liverpool

Liverpool’s Mr. Dependable, vice-captain James Milner, has had a long career. And winning the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool are two of his favourite highlights.

“Finally getting the Premier League after a big break with the club winning the league title – and being so close the year before when we got 97 points but didn’t win it – showed character, especially winning it under the strange circumstances that we did”, he said in an interview.

Fighting for those wins as a “group and a club” made them special to him. And the man leading the way through it all was Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp is a specialist in preparing players for games, reveals Milner.

“He talks to us about what people might be thinking, he anticipates people’s thoughts before games – things such as getting tiredness out of our minds if there have been a lot of games”, he said.

“He’s very good at anticipating things that could affect players or our performances, and stopping it before it happens.”

Klopp’s people management qualities make him a top manager, in Milner’s estimation - since he has put “people’s minds on the right track”.

“He’s done a great job here and hopefully he can win some more trophies for Liverpool FC.”