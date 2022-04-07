Alisson Praises Both Konaté and Alexander-Arnold After Benfica Win

Ibrahima Konaté scored his first Liverpool goal on Tuesday when he bagged the opening goal in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Benfica in Lisbon. The center-back has impressed in other ways since joining the team, but it was nice to see him get on the score sheet.

Alisson Becker was asked about this momentous occasion for his fellow defender after the match.

“It’s really important for us,” Alisson confirmed. “He’s a young player, a big talent with a lot of qualities. He is a good defender, a top guy and a really nice person as well. I’m happy to have him on the team and we can count on him as well to score goals.”

Another defender that impressed was Trent Alexander-Arnold. He set up the second goal from Sadio Mané with a cross into Luis Diaz. His ability to read a game is not lost on his teammate, who exclaimed, “Sometimes it looks as if he has got eyes on his back!”

Alisson went on to add, “He just gets the ball and puts it there. The diagonal ball for Luis was amazing, then the decision Luis had to give Sadio the ball – it was an amazing goal. Everyone can score in the team, that is good for us and we keep on going and get ready for the next one.”

Liverpool has one of the best defenses in world football, which has been slowly and painstakingly put together by Jürgen Klopp since he joined the club in 2015. Given the huge talent available in each position, the occasional goal is only icing on the cake.