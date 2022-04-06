To Win the Premier League “We Better Win All Our Games” Says Jürgen Klopp

With Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory over Benfica, Liverpool have one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and while the work in that quarter-final isn’t yet done, the focus will now turn to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Win that, and Jürgen Klopp’s Reds move from a point behind the Citizens to two ahead with at least a six goal differential advantage and seven games to play. A win wouldn’t mean the work is done there, either, but it would make the Reds league favourites.

“If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, ‘OK, that’s it decided’ because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp noted. “We play against the best team in the world, that’s how it is, but we will give it a try.

“So that’s it, pretty much. What we did in the last few months—six, seven, eight months since the season started—we created the basis, and a better basis you cannot create. he further you go in competitions, the harder it gets. That’s the truth.”

The hardest part when it comes to Liverpool’s league hopes, at least on paper, is that game on Sunday against City away at the Emirates. But even with a win there may be no room for error over the final seven league matches such is City’s quality.

“We know it since late December if we want to achieve something we better win all our games,” Klopp added. “This is not really likely, we know, but that’s why we take it game by game and then it’s maybe a little bit more possible, but it will be tough.

“Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but then after this game there will be other games in other competitions and in the Premier League as well. That’s the situation and like I said, we will give it a proper try.”