Andy Robertson Knows That Need To Make Their Advantage Count

The good times roll on for Liverpool, who won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final match against Benfica. The trip to Lisbon started out well with the Reds scoring twice in the first half. The second half kicked off with the home team getting one back, but then Luis Diaz returned their two goal cushion, and the Mighty Reds came away with a 3-1 victory.

While that’s a comfortable lead to take back to Merseyside, the tie isn’t over yet. Benfica will try their luck at Anfield next Wednesday for the right to move onto the next round.

Defender Andy Robertson recognizes the importance of those fine margins, and rues the goal they conceded only minutes after the restart.

“It was a tough game. We were obviously on top [in the] first half, created good chances, probably could have went in a couple more up,” he told BT Sport after the final whistle.

“Then we wanted to keep it tight and unfortunately we didn’t manage to do that. They obviously got a goal, which lifted the crowd, lifted them and they started winning balls, we started getting a bit sloppy and things like that.”

Despite the falter, Diaz ensured their victory, so now Robertson wants them to focus on making their hard work worth it.

“It gives us a two-goal cushion, which makes a difference, and it’s important that we make that count now. Next week, it’s still a big game. We want to be in the semi-final and we’ve still got a lot of work to get there. But with our fans at our stadium, we can hopefully get the job done,” he said.

If the Reds win, then they will take on either Villarreal or Bayern in the semi-final.