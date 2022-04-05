Liverpool “Capable of Achieving Crazy Things This Season” Says Konate

Liverpool are in a position where they can dream about winning a historic quadruple, something no team in the history of English football has ever done. But to get there, they might have to win every one of their remaining games.

It’s a tough task. Probably nearly impossible. And they probably aren’t outright favourites in any of the three competitions left to play for. Still, there’s a chance. A dream. And if they keep winning it stays alive.

“We have to think we have to win, to win, to win if we are to have the chance to earn another trophy,” centre half Ibrahima Konate said, reflecting on the mentality he and his teammates will need to keep that dream alive. “If we think like that, we will be more focused.

“We have to be like that because we have an unbelievable team here and if we are together we are capable of achieving crazy things this season.”

In the Champions League, Liverpool are likely third favourites of the remaining sides, narrowly behind Bayern Munich and Manchester City. In the league and FA Cup, then, they will again have City standing in their way.

But third favourites in Europe and second favourites for the two remaining domestic trophies isn’t a bad place to be at this stage in the year, and they already have a League Cup title to show for their efforts.

“It was an incredible game and the intensity and everything was crazy,” Konate said of his first piece of silverware—with Liverpool and in his career. “It was like it was the final of the Champions League. To watch the game was crazy and to play was a dream.

“It was the first title in my professional career. To achieve that with Liverpool meant I was very, very happy but we quickly had to be focused for the next game and so we had to put that to one side.”