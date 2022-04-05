Virgil Van Dijk Urges Teammates to Make This Season “Unforgettable”

With about six weeks left in the season, Liverpool have already won their first trophy — the League Cup back in the beginning of the year — and are currently eyeing up to three more. The Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup are all still in play for them.

The next week and a half or so will be crucial on all three fronts. On Tuesday, they travel to Lisbon to take on Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, followed by the return leg back at Anfield on the following Wednesday. The weekend between those two fixtures comes the huge league game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium which could decide who takes home the title. And then on April 16th, it’s Man City again, away again, but this time at Wembley to play in the FA Cup semi-final.

Just a properly menacing 11 days coming up, and Virgil van Dijk, during the pre-match press conference before the Benfica game, wants to make it unforgettable.

“We just want to make this season hopefully an unforgettable one, for us as players, for the staff, as a whole club,” he said. “I think the things that have been going on at the moment at Liverpool is something that no one should take for granted.

“As a group, we are very stable. We have a fantastic squad with the manager, the whole relationship with the club, the performances. So we should just enjoy it, go out there, give it your all and if that’s enough at the end of the season, then happy days, if not then we try again next year. But we shouldn’t take for granted what is happening at the moment.”

It’s good advice for his teammates, but for us as well. The Reds have kept four clean sheets in their last four league games. They comprehensively sliced through Manchester City’s lead in the table until briefly overtaking them on Saturday afternoon. They earned Jordan Henderson another chance to shimmy-shake that League Cup trophy in the air to ring in 2022.

In between all of the nerves and anticipation, let’s all try to take van Dijk’s suggestions and enjoy the experience of watching Liverpool Football Club be the best team in the world.