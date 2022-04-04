Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser.

“Yes, it’s the full squad available,” Klopp said. “So there’s nothing new. Curtis [Jones] had a little swelling but it disappeared overnight and it’s fine. The same with Joël [Matip], and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] now is training for four or five days so he’s ready as well.”

Of the three, it’s perhaps Alexander-Arnold who is likeliest to play, though it will have to be seen if Klopp starts the star fullback or brings him on in the second half to get some minutes into his legs with one eye on Sunday’s league clash with Manchester City.

With Ibrahima Konate getting a few Champions League starts already this season, a chance for Matip to be rested might be taken even if he’s fit enough to play, while Jones was always likely to be rotated after being handed a start on the weekend against Watford.

After Benfica on Tuesday, Klopp and the players get a relatively extended break with five days before they play in the league on Sunday. Then the Reds quickly back into the Champions League with the second leg of the tie set for next Wednesday at Anfield.

Their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley follows on Saturday, April 16th before they host Manchester United in a mid-week league tie under the lights at Anfield on Tuesday, April 19th as a busy month of April continues for Klopp’s quadruple-challenging Reds.