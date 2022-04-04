Rumour Mongering: Claims of Mohamed Salah Contract Breakthrough

Over the weekend, while Liverpool were taking care of business against Watford, a number of reports suggested that there had been a breakthrough—or at least some movement in a positive direction—in contract negotiations between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

In a handful of Sunday papers as well as The Mirror, there were claims a breakthrough had been made. There have also been a smattering reports from individual journalists, including ones who helped break the Luis Diaz transfer in January, claiming positive movement.

It’s worth noting, though, that as much as the urge may be to embrace the bearers of good news solely on the basis of the content of said news, so far at least there has been nothing new on the situation from those with proven ties to the club, the player, or his agent.

A number of the English papers that carried word of an impending new contract in fact had their stories penned by the same person, while a transfer specialist who helped break the Diaz news thanks to his connections in Portugal seems poorly placed for this story.

Still, for those looking for a positive, there has been no suggestion from traditionally reliable sources that news of movement towards a Salah deal is wrong. There have been no denials. As such, we remain skeptical but at least more hopeful than at this time last week.