Diogo Jota’s First Time Netting 20 Goals in a Season

Our number 20 hit number 20 in a season that’s seen invaluable contributions from him to Liverpool’s title race.

By Avantika Goswami
Liverpool v Watford - Premier League Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Last night’s header against Watford was Diogo Jota’s 20th goal for Liverpool across all competitions this season. And it’s a career-first for him as well. And he’s not done yet.

“It’s the first time in my career that I reach 20, so just keep on going because we still have plenty to play for”, he said after the game.

Jota is currently the Premier League’s second highest goal scorer, with 14 goals, while Mohamed Salah still leads with 20 in the league.

Joe Gomez started the game, getting some much-needed minutes on the pitch, and his cross from the right wing enabled Jota’s header. And it turns out that Jota had predicted a Gomez assist before the game.

“I spoke with Joey before the game, I said: ‘You are going to get an assist today!’ I remember against Nottingham he had a few crosses that I couldn’t get on the end of, but I was confident for today and fortunately for us it happened”, he said.

Jota returns home to Portugal again this week to face Benfica in the Champions League with Liverpool.

“I was in Portugal [during the international break], I came here to play this game, I am back [there] again!” he added.

“I know how hard it is [against] Benfica, in their stadium it is not going to be easy but I am confident that we can go there and win the game.”

