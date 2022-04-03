Joe Gomez on Diogo Jota’s Prediction and Liverpool’s Trophy Hunt

Joe Gomez played the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Watford last night. Filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold means that the expectation of offensive output from that role is now undeniable.

“I won’t get ahead of myself, obviously I try to listen to the coaching staff and be in a position to support offensively as well”, he said.

Diogo Jota, who received Gomez’s cross from the right wing and headed in Liverpool’s first goal, had apparently predicted the assist before the game, Gomez mentioned.

“Today, Jots said to me in the dressing room [I’d get] an assist, so maybe he spoke it into existence. It’s just about doing the best for the team and trying to work as a collective to get the three points, whatever the game requires tactically.”

Liverpool is still fighting for three more trophies this season, having already picked up the Carabao Cup. And Gomez believes that the squad has nothing to lose and “everything to gain”.

“It’s where we want to be, fighting for all competitions. It’s not about overanalysing it, [it’s] just taking it a game at a time and going for all of it.

“All we can do is focus each week on the games ahead. We know it’s going to be a big run-in, hopefully with us being successful in all of them. So, we’ve all got to play our part to be ready and go again every few days.”