Virgil Van Dijk: “We Are in a Good Moment”

The news of Jurgen Klopp adding two years to his contract at Liverpool has been the cherry on the proverbial cake, while Liverpool are a game away from securing a place in the Champions League final, and are breathing down Manchester City’s collars in the Premier League title race.

Virgil van Dijk has played a huge part in this success, and he agrees that the team’s hard work has paid off.

“We are in a good moment, everyone is pushing each other and we’ll try to keep that going, and the amount of work they put in is incredible as well”, he said after the Champions League first-leg win against Villareal.

He acknowledged Liverpool’s formidable strike force that has been built up in the past couple of years, after years of scant attacking options.

“They are so important for us at the moment. I don’t want to be facing any of our strikers, to be fair. Diogo from the bench, Luis, Mo, Sadio, it’s incredible, Divock the last game.”

Virgil was also full of praise for his young defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate.

“To be that good already at such an age, it’s crazy, in my opinion”, he said.

“Obviously he still has loads to learn and, in my opinion, as a centre-back I think it comes with experience, dealing with situations, dealing with mistakes, dealing with moments that you fail [in] maybe to make sure it doesn’t happen anymore.

“But he is already at such a high level and such consistency as well. So, it’s great to have each other and push each other each and every day.”

Liverpool face Villareal for the second leg in Spain soon, and they plan to approach it on the front foot, Virgil explained.

“We are not going there to defend and defend the lead.

“You don’t get to the final the easy way, it’s never the case, especially at this stage of the Champions League. You play against fantastic teams. So, it will be tough there but we have to be confident, work hard for the full 95 minutes and hopefully we can get the job done.”