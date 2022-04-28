Breaking News: Jürgen Klopp Reportedly Extends Liverpool Stay to 2026

Jürgen Klopp and his key assistants will remain at Liverpool until at least the summer of 2026. That’s the breaking news today as, mere hours after reliable reports emerged that the club and manager were entering into contract talks, there is news of a done deal.

According to The Althetic’s David Ornstein, a two-year extension has been agreed, pushing back the date when Klopp could leave the club from 2024 to 2026 and ensuring there will be at least four more seasons before he hands his project over to another manager.

Klopp signed on to manage the Reds in October of 2015, cutting short a planned year-long hiatus after a difficult final season at Borussia Dortmund to take on the task of building Liverpool into an English and European power and putting the club back on their perch.

In the years since he has done just that, winning the Reds their sixth European Cup and nineteenth Premier League title as well as a number of more minor trophies. Now, he and the team he has built are in the midst of a push to win what would be a historic quadruple.

Even if they can’t pull it off, this season and the past seven years at Liverpool have been beyond special for fans, and having created arguably the best team in Europe—and the best team in Liverpool’s history—it’s wonderful to learn he will now be staying a little longer.