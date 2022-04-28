Liverpool to Open Contract Talks with Jürgen Klopp

Breaking news this morning, Liverpool FC are set to open contract talks with Jürgen Klopp, after the gaffer indicated that he would be willing to extend his stay at the club beyond 2024.

Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, was sighted at Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final leg against Villarreal. He was reportedly seated near Klopp’s agent Mark Kosicke. A new contract for Klopp is “one of his priorities” when he is in town, which is not surprising as it has been reported previously that Gordon was the lead man for Klopp’s last extension in 2019.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, FSG want Klopp to remain in charge “for as long as he is comfortable”... because, why wouldn’t they?

The boss spoke earlier this year in February about how last season had sapped the enthusiasm he had for the game, after a season behind closed doors, COVID-19 and the passing of his mother.

“I couldn’t have cared less at that moment, just get through it and that is absolutely true. Why shouldn’t managers be different? But for all of us, it was the same. We were all like really drained. Just finished. Done.”

In March though, he appeared much more open to the possibility of extending his stay in Merseyside:

“If I have the energy levels for it. That is important. I love what I do but I’ve said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players.”

Right on. Sign da ting, Jürgen.