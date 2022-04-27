Klopp Discusses the Pressure on Liverpool to Win Every Game

On the eve of Liverpool welcoming Villarreal to Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Jürgen Klopp fielded questions during the press conference about the pressure that Liverpool are under to win every game.

With the quadruple unbelievably still very much on the table, every game from now until the end of the season means the difference between making history and dashing hopes.

But Klopp admitted that the ‘play every match like a cup final’ mentality started well before we all got stars in our eyes imagining watching Jordan Henderson lift four trophies this season.

“I think the moment was when I came back from my COVID break, to be honest, when I watched the game against Chelsea,” Klopp said. “Was the next league game Brentford? I think it was Brentford, if I’m right. It was obvious. I think we were 14 points behind in that moment, two games in hand and that’s where we decided, let’s give it a try.”

Some of us made sourdough bread during quarantine. Some of us played video games. Jürgen Klopp apparently decided to take up breaking records as his Covid hobby.

“It was not only City in that moment, Chelsea were in front of us and other teams I’m pretty sure, I don’t know it anymore,” he admitted. “But since then, each game is a final. Actually, each football game should be like a final, but if you have to make it up too much then it’s maybe not that clear and then you cannot really behave like that. But since then we behaved like that, that’s the truth. It will not change until somebody tells us it’s not worth fighting anymore. We try.”

That mentality seems to be doing the trick, since it’s nearly May and everything still feels possible.