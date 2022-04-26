Liverpool Returning to Asia for 2022-23 Pre-Season Tour

After five years, Liverpool are heading back to Asia for a pre-season tour, with two dates now confirmed for the club’s 2022-23 pre-season including a match against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12th, and a match against Crystal Palace in Singapore on the 15th.

At least another date or two in the region is likely to be announced, and if the club’s pre-season plans follow the pattern of other years there will likely be a few dates in Europe both before and after their tour.

There also seems the possibility that there could be more than one game played in Singapore given the game against Palace is being billed as part of a Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022. Alternately it could simply be a one-off match with a sponsor attached to it.

“Pre-season is a vital time of year for our players,” read a statement from commercial director Ben Latty. “It’s hugely important preparation for the season ahead and it’s also a perfect opportunity to meet with our fans around the world.

“We can’t wait to get back to Singapore once again, we’ve received a tremendous welcome there in the past, and are excited to be taking part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022.”

A return to Singapore for the Reds will indeed be exciting news for the many fans of the club there. Whether there’s any particular excitement in it also being a chance for the Reds to lift the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy 2022 we’ll leave up to readers.