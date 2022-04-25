Neco Williams on “Going Back to Liverpool in the Summer”

In January, Liverpool hoped that sending Neco Williams to Fulham on loan would help them to secure a deal to sign Fabio Carvalho in a move that would have seen the talented young attacker remain at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season.

When that deal couldn’t be done before the transfer window slammed shut, the Reds still allowed Williams to join Fulham—with the expectation Cravalho’s deal would go ahead in the summer—and the young fullback has since seized the opportunity.

“It’s been a great loan,” Williams told The Northern Echo of the chance to play regularly for a side that has already secured promotion back to the Premier League next season—though he says he doesn’t expect to still be with them for the 2022-23 campaign.

“I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player,” he noted. “Right now, I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible and so far it has definitely helped me.”

Since joining Fulham on deadline day, Williams has become a regular starter for the Cottagers, with two goals and two assists in 13 appearances and having earned consistently high praise for his performances at right back in England’s second division.

There have been rumours in recent weeks that after being open to selling him permanently in the summer—with Fulham a potential destination—Liverpool have begun to see Williams as the best possible option to back up Trent Alexander-Arnold next year.