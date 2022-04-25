Alisson on Champions League Challenge: “It Is Very Difficult but We Know How It’s Done”

On Sunday, Liverpool overcame the diving and injury feigning theatrics, time wasting, and general anti-football of relegation-threatened Everton to secure a 2-0 victory and keep pace a point back of Manchester City in the title race after the Citizens swept aside Watford.

There’s no time to luxuriate in an quite pleasing derby result, one that could help Liverpool’s petulant Blue neighbours into the Championship next season, as Wednesday sees them straight back in Champions League action with the first leg of a semi-final against Villarreal.

“When you win it, and you experience that moment, the thought that fills your mind is that you want to be part of that moment again,” goalkeeper Alisson said when asked about Wednesday and the Reds’ chances of a second Champions League under Jürgen Klopp.

A win against Villarreal at Anfield this week would take them one step closer to that, with the return leg in Spain then set for Tuesday, May 3rd and, if they can get past The Yellow Submarine, a final on May 28th in Paris against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“You want to experience it again,” Alisson added of Liverpool’s goal and challenge in the weeks ahead—and a trophy many players see as the game’s top prize. “We know it is very difficult, but we know how it’s done. We will try our best so that we can do it again this year.

“I came here to reach my potential and achieve great things, which is what I have done. I don’t really know how to gauge my importance, but I give my all with the knowledge I can contribute and that the team is dependent on all the pieces of the puzzle working well.”