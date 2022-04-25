Alexander-Arnold Praises Andy Robertson Following Derby Winner

Against Everton, in a second half whose main talking points were the relegation-threatened Blues’ attempts to stop a game of football taking place via time wasting, diving, feigning injury, and sitting ten deep, two Liverpool players stood up to break the deadlock.

One, Divock Origi, was perhaps expected such has been the substitute striker’s impact against Everton over the years. The other, Andrew Robertson, probably wouldn’t have been the name most would bet on to score the game’s winning goal in front of the Kop.

Even if he’s not a regular goal scorer for the Reds, making that contribution to Sunday’s eventual 2-0 victory a touch surprising, few would doubt Robertson’s contributions to making Liverpool one of the best two or three sides in all of football in recent years.

“For me, the biggest thing is his consistency,” was fellow fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reaction after the match. “That’s the hardest thing in football. Off the top of my head I can’t remember ever coming off the pitch and thinking, ‘Robbo’s had a bad game there.’”

In fact, if it wasn’t for Alexander-Arnold’s own otherworldly assist numbers, Robertson would probably find himself in the conversation as one of the league’s top creative players alongside the likes of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne despite that he’s a fullback.

Add in his defensive prowess, his engine, his role in the team as a leader, and that ability to always be fit and ready to play and there’s a case that Robertson should also be in the conversation for the game’s best fullback and the Premier League’s best ever left back.

“He offers so much for us,” Alexander-Arnold added. “There’s the consistency across the board and then also the fact that so far he’s not had many injuries where he’s missed many games, which is also a quality in itself—to always be fit for every game and be ready.

“For the last few years he has been outstanding. For me, he will go down as one of the best left-backs that this league’s ever seen.”